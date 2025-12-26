The Detroit Lions were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a pitiful performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. With the season on the line in a must-win game, Jared Goff turned the ball over five times, helping Minnesota to a 23-10 victory.

And adding injury to insult, Amon-Ra St. Brown went down late in Detroit’s woeful loss. Trailing by two scores with just over a minute to play, the Lions went up tempo on offense. On 1st & 10 near midfield, Goff lofted a pass to St. Brown in the left flat. The star wideout couldn’t secure the catch and he absorbed a big hit from behind courtesy of Byron Murphy Jr.

But St. Brown’s injury didn’t appear to be the result of Murphy’s hit. The All-Pro receiver landed awkwardly, seemingly hurting his knee. St. Brown remained down on the turf as Lions trainers checked on him. He was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power.

Amon-Ra St Brown R knee injury video

-Came into game with knee issue. Had offseason knee scope surgery.

-Lands awkwardly. Video looked relatively benign. Concern would be cartilage irritation or patella issue.

-Need to sit him in finale pic.twitter.com/nYWtaZNsvK — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) December 26, 2025

Lions suffer embarrassing loss on Christmas

St. Brown missed practice leading up to Week 17’s matchup with Minnesota. The fifth-year veteran injured his knee in the Lions’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. However, he recovered in time to play against Minnesota.

St. Brown led Detroit with eight receptions for 68 yards on Thursday. The effort pushed the wideout over 100 catches on the season. It’s his fourth 100-reception campaign for the Lions, a new franchise record.

But St. Brown’s impressive accomplishment aside, Week 17 was a disaster for the Lions. While the loss to Pittsburgh dealt Detroit’s playoff odds a devastating blow, the team was still technically alive. The Lions needed to win their two remaining games and hope for lots of help to reach the postseason.

The good news is Detroit faced a dismal Vikings offense. Undrafted free agent Max Brosmer led Minnesota to a 20-year low with just 36 total yards of offense in the first half.

The bad news is Jared Goff had perhaps the worst game of his entire life. The veteran QB threw two interceptions and lost three fumbles. The Vikings scored 16 of their 23 points off turnovers. And Brosmer, who finished the game with 3 net passing yards, ended the Lions' season.