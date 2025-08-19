There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Chicago Bulls players this offseason, but so far, the team has been relatively quiet. The Bulls were expected to make more noise, but like most years, the moves that people expected haven't happened. Nikola Vucevic has been at the center of these offseason rumors, but he is still a Bull. When last season ended, it seemed like a certainty that he would be traded, but now it sounds like he will start the upcoming season in Chicago.

Nikola Vucevic seems like the perfect trade candidate for the Bulls, but it hasn't happened. The rumors were loud, and Vucevic heard them. He was always confident that he would return to Chicago, and it was nice to get some reassurance.

“A week ago (the interview was done August 4), the Bulls GM (Marc Eversley), who had called me after all the rumors, confirmed that nothing was true and that everything we had discussed after the season still stood,” Vucevic said, according to a report from Hoops Hype. “I already knew that, but it’s always nice when your GM calls to tell you.”

Vucevic has been in the NBA for a long time, so he is used to things like this. He knows that it's just something that he has to deal with.

“There are always rumors,” he said. “Most of them are false. It’s a bit of nonsense. For example, the buyout story was misunderstood in Europe: the journalist wrote that if there was no trade during the season, there might be a buyout option before the deadline. I know how the business works: in the last year of a contract, there’s always speculation. Since I can’t control it, I try not to stress over it.”

The season is coming up in just a couple of months, and Vucevic fully expects that he will be with the Bulls when it begins.

“Yes, I have almost no doubt,” Vucevic said. “That’s the mindset I’m preparing with. After that, we’ll see—I don’t know what will happen.”

Nikola Vucevic might start the season with the Bulls, but like he said, who knows what will go down after that. At the end of the day, he is still a good trade candidate for Chicago.