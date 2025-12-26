Justin Jefferson has not had the season he probably anticipated, but the All-Pro wide receiver still managed to reach a spectacular milestone in Week 17 of the 2025-26 campaign. And he did so while helping the Minnesota Vikings eliminate the Detroit Lions from playoff contention.

Jefferson only recorded four receptions for 30 yards, but it was enough to propel him into rarefied air. He now has 8,379 receiving yards in his NFL career, surpassing legendary WR Randy Moss for most ever in a player's first six seasons, per the Vikings Communications X account.

The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year secured a crucial 10-yard reception on third-and-5 with just under three minutes remaining in the game. Impressive kicker Will Reichard ultimately capped off the drive with a 42-yard field goal, giving the team a 23-10 lead. Minnesota won by the same score, sending Detroit to last place in the NFC North. All in all, it was a pretty great Christmas for Jefferson.

Article Continues Below

The 26-year-old has much to be proud of during what is already a stellar run. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, he has established himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the game. Jefferson is maintaining his professionalism amid the offensive struggles, but it is obvious he is frustrated. The man is used to having the ball in his hands, so making a dramatic adjustment is naturally difficult. Even so, he is still finding ways to contribute.

Fittingly, Justin Jefferson delivered the fatal dagger in the Lions' season. The Vikings (8-8) will look to secure a winning campaign when they host the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) next weekend. No. 18 needs 53 receiving yards to eclipse the 1,000-mark for a sixth consecutive year.