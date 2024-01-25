Melo makes the case for KD.

Kevin Durant recently made news when he wondered aloud why he isn't considered in the NBA GOAT conversation. On the latest edition of ‘7PM in Brooklyn' a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, Carmelo Anthony weighed in on the topic:

Mero: “Kevin Durant was recently interviewed, and he said, ‘despite all the accolades I got, I did everything that a GOAT is supposed to do but I ain’t in the GOAT conversation, what’s up with that?’…So at the end of the day when it’s all said and done, does KD deserve to be in the GOAT conversation?”

Melo: “…absolutely! I hate the GOAT talk…he will go down as arguably the most purest scorer that this league has ever seen. He’s a five level scorer. There’s nowhere he can’t score on the court. He’s a champion…He’s seven feet. He changed the game. How [are] you not going to say he’s not in the conversation with the GOAT?…If we talking ring culture, Michael Jordan is not the GOAT, Bill Russell is…But people gonna say Michael Jordan is the GOAT…to answer the question, yeah, that man is in the GOAT talk. He is a GOAT.”

Durant is certainly one of the purest and most clutch scorers the NBA has ever seen.

On Monday, Durant singlehandedly saved the Suns against the Chicago Bulls. In the second half, Durant dropped 30 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 6-9 from deep (for a total of 43 on the night). But no two points of his were more important for the Suns than his double-clutch midrange pullup dagger over the outstretched arms of Patrick Williams and the rearview contest of Alex Caruso, who nearly blocked the shot if it weren't for Durant's impeccable midair body control.

On the season, KD is fifth in the NBA at 29.1 points per game.