Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in league history, but he also falls into the familiar category of players whose career never lifted off quite how it should have due to injury.

That reputation only gains more legs as Hill, speaking to radio host Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show, details his final encounter with the mythical Michael Jordan.

Hill, who had only played in 18 regular season games in his two previous seasons combined, felt as if he was getting the better of Jordan from time to time in their Dec. 6, 2002 matchup.

However, a month later on Jan. 16, 2003, Jordan would flip the tables on Hill as the latter was rehabbing an ankle injury that would eventually lead to him missing the entire 2003-04 season.

“In Orlando first and I’m blocking his shot,” Hill says. “Like, I’m locking him up. I’m doing my thing. I blocked his shot like 3-4 times. I am having my way against him defensively. Granted, he’s 40-years-old…”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Fast forward a month later, and we’re in DC. We go to a doctor in Baltimore for my ankle… and I have to have surgery. But I wanted to play against Jordan one last time.”

On Dec. 6, Jordan finished the game with 16 points on 7-21 shooting from the field. All that to say, Hill was definitely doing something right.

However, on Jan. 16, Jordan finished with 32 points, eight assists, and two steals while shooting 12-25 from the field.

“When I tell you, he torched me in that first quarter, Hill laughs. Literally, he gave me 20 points in the first quarter on the same play… I checked out of the game at the end of the first quarter…I was done.”