Award-winning comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be playing Howard White in “Air,” a highly anticipated movie chronicling Nike executives’ pursuit of NBA icon Michael Jordan as they sought to sign the future Hall of Famer to a shoe endorsement deal.

White is one of MJ’s closest friends, as well as the vice president of Jordan Brand.

Making a radio appearance on V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show, Tucker would discuss the film but make an interesting revelation that caught the attention of many.

According to Tucker, Jordan didn’t originally want to sign with Nike, believing them to be a ‘third-rate’ shoe brand in the world of basketball. However, his mother — Deloris — convinced him to attend meetings with not just Converse and Adidas, but Nike as well. Because of the percentage that Nike was willing to offer to Jordan, the rest would become history.

“His mama. His mama made him go to all the different shoe companies. You know the meetings and stuff. with Converse and Adidas.” Tucker says.

“He didn’t wanna go to Nike because they were like third-rated. You know in ’84… it was Adidas…. Puma or Converse. It wasn’t Nike. Nike was a jogging shoe. So, Michael’s mama said, ‘You’re going to all these meetings. You got to see what they got to offer’ and they were a third-rate in basketball, but of course it was big in jogging… But they got the percentage of the shoe.”

While the ever-popular Ben Affleck will star as Nike founder Phil Knight, critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis will play the role of Michael Jordan’s mother.