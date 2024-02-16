Fans are buzzing that former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas might be taking his talents to the Land Down Under.

Former Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas has yet to find a consistent basketball home since the days when he lit up the TD Garden crowd on a nightly basis during the mid-2010's. Thomas' Celtics tenure came to an end when Danny Ainge traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving during the 2017 offseason, and since then, Thomas has suited up for several franchises, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, it appears that Thomas' basketball journey might take him internationally. Recently, the point guard took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to tweet a simple emoji of the Australian flag, causing many in the comment section of the post to speculate that the former MVP candidate might be taking his talents to the Land Down Under.

In his heyday, Thomas was one of the most unique players in the history of the NBA. At 5'9″, the former Washington Huskie was forced to find creative and innovative ways to put the ball in the bucket, and he did just that as a member of the Celtics, earning multiple All-Star selections with the franchise and leading them to the best record in the Eastern Conference during the 2016-17 season.

Unfortunately, the years since then have mostly been defined for Isaiah Thomas by an inability to stay healthy and receive consistent minutes for the multitude of organizations he has since suited up for. Perhaps a change of pace in Australia would provide him with the tools to push his career into its second act.