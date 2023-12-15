Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the only player to get a 'fake' game ball.

The recent postgame fiasco between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers has everyone in a social media frenzy. Some were quick to point out that Giannis Antetokounmpo deserved the game ball after a historic performance, while others felt the Bucks star was causing too much drama for something so insignificant.

Former NBA player Isaiah Thomas weighed in on the situation, saying that he's received a number of “fake” game balls in the past.

“The ball thing was funny last night,” Thomas posted on X. “Got so many ‘fake' game balls after big games lol… Like fam go get a different ball and write the record on there it definitely wasn’t that serious lol and nobody would know lol.”

Thomas would surely know a lot about game balls. The two-time All-Star enjoyed his fair share of big games, primarily during his decorated tenure with the Boston Celtics. He memorably dropped a career-high 52 points back in 2016 with the team. However, after being traded away from Boston, Thomas continuously bounced around the league until he was no longer offered a contract, beset by debilitating hip issues.

Other big-name personalities also chimed in on the incident. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sided with Antetokounmpo, saying that the Greek Freak deserved to demand the ball after achieving a spectacular feat in a home game. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, however, was on Indiana's side, stating that a rookie scoring his first NBA points only happens once in a lifetime.

The whole incident overshadowed Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point explosion, the most points scored in a single game across Milwaukee's franchise history.