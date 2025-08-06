The New England Patriots had their joint practice with the Washington Commanders ahead of their first preseason game, and things have already gotten intense on the field. Players have been practicing against their teammates for the past two weeks, and now that they're facing someone new, it could get more physical than usual.

That's what happened between the Patriots and the Commanders as several fights broke out. During one of the fights, head coach Mike Vrabel went in to break it up, but it looks like he got the worst end of it, according to reporters.

“Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after diving into a pile to try to prevent a fight. Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” Zack Cox of the Boston Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Another one … Mike Vrabel ended up right in the middle to break it up. The HC popped up from the pile with a cut on his cheek. Looks like he drew blood,” Mike Kadlick of CLNS wrote.

Drawing blood was probably not on Vrabel's bucket list for training camp, especially since he's not even playing. Nonetheless, he did what he did to break up the tussling, and hopefully, there isn't too much of that going forward.

The Patriots are coming into the season with new energy from last season, as they have a veteran coach like Vrabel coaching them. They've also added talent on both sides of the ball, with one of their big additions being Stefon Diggs. It still seems to be uncertain if he'll be ready for Week 1 as he's recovering from a torn ACL, but all signs point to him being ahead of schedule.

If Diggs is ready to go when the season starts, that should give the Pariots' offense a much-needed boost, especially for Drake Maye.

