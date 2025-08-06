2025 is another make or break year for the New York Giants. Year four of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll has a lot riding on it. The duo brought in three new quarterbacks, including veteran Russell Wilson as the starter, in an effort to remake their offense. The hope is Wilson would team up with second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers to give the unit a boost. Unfortunately, with Nabers nursing another injury scare, the offense has looked “borderline inept” without him, according to Giants beat reporter Connor Hughes on X, formerly Twitter.

“These last couple periods have cemented how important Malik Nabers is to the #Giants passing attack,” posted Hughes on the social media platform. “They're borderline inept without him. Slayton also not practicing.”

Being without Nabers, as well as veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, shows how thin the Giants are at the position. Wan'Dale Robinson took a step forward once again in 2024, but without Nabers and Slayton, Wilson's options are mostly inexperienced. Jalin Hyatt is another recent draft pick like Nabers and Robinson, yet he hasn't made much of an impact yet. If Nabers and/or Slayton are out for an extended period of time, can another wideout such as Hyatt or Lil'Jordan Humphrey step up?

Can Giants offense succeed without Malik Nabers?

Both Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart struggled during Wednesday's training camp session once Nabers went down. Both quarterbacks threw interceptions during the team's two-minute drill, with Wilson looking to target Robinson before he was picked off. While it's a good thing that the veteran trusts the former second rounder, his throw was a poor one, according to Rogers.

“Tae Banks intercepts Russell Wilson in the #Giants 2-minute drill,” reported Rogers from Wednesday's practice. “He went to Wan’Dale Robinson. Good coverage. Bad throw. Wilson has struggled with interceptions this summer.”

Even with Nabers in the lineup, the fact that Wilson has had a difficult time with turnovers is not the best news. Jameis Winston, the other veteran signal caller brought in by New York, has also struggled with giveaways throughout his career. Dart is a rookie who would likely have his fair share as well. Would getting Nabers back help with those issues? If not, then it could be another long season in the Meadowlands. And if that happens? Then Daboll and Schoen will likely be searching for a new job next January.