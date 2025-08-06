The Boston Red Sox and outfielder Roman Anthony are reportedly in agreement on an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. The rookie is set to remain in Boston for years to come.

“BREAKING: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The contract takes care of multiple arbitration years and gives Boston extra years of team control as well. The 2034 club option provides the Red Sox with an element of flexibility. Some young players are hesitant about signing long-term contracts early in their careers, but Anthony decided to make the move.

At only 21 years old, he may end up earning an even more notable payday once his contract with the Sox comes to an end. He will still be in his prime, and if he plays up to his full potential, Anthony should be able to receive another large deal in his late 20's.

The Red Sox clearly envision Anthony playing a significant role in Boston for the long-term future. He earns the extension after only playing in 46 games at the big league level. Anthony has impressed in the limited sample size, slashing .283/.400/.428 in his 190 plate appearances. He's also hit two home runs and 15 doubles.

Once considered a top prospect, Anthony is beginning to establish himself as a star in the big leagues. Sure, he still needs to prove himself over the course of a full season. The early results have been promising, though.

Anthony's success has certainly helped his ball club. Boston currently sits in second place in the American League East with a 64-51 record, trailing the 67-48 Toronto Blue Jays by only three games. At the very least, the Red Sox project to be an American League Wild Card contender. However, they could unquestionably still make a run at the division.