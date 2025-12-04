The Los Angeles Clippers are the talk of the town, albeit for the wrong reason, after letting go of Chris Paul—a move that caught the veteran playmaker and the entire league off-guard.

Paul signed with the Clippers in the offseason for his second stint with the team. He recently announced that it would be his last season in the NBA. But now, what was expected to be a feel-good farewell tour is in jeopardy.

According to a report from ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, even James Harden had no idea that Paul was getting cut.

“I woke up and saw it on social media. I'm just as confused and shocked as you guys, the world. It definitely surprised me, but not just Chris, it's a lot we were dealing with, but that's out of my hands,” said Harden.

According to multiple reports, the Clippers didn't appreciate Paul's constant complaints about the direction of the team amid their rough campaign. Some sources indicated that Paul and coach Tyronn Lue didn't speak for several weeks.

Harden and Paul got reunited on the Clippers after playing together on the Houston Rockets. During their time in H-Town, there were instances of Paul bickering with Harden, although both simply dismissed them, stressing that they're just passionate players.

The 40-year-old Paul chose to return to Los Angeles to be closer with his family in his final hurrah. It was seen as a heartwarming move, but apparently, things weren't as peachy in the locker room.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, could still garner a lot of interest from other teams, although he already stated in the summer that he doesn't want to be away with his family again.