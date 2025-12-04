The Dallas Mavericks might have found their new point guard going forward in the Cooper Flagg era, and Ryan Nembhard showed why with a record-setting night in a win vs. the Miami Heat. The undrafted rookie guard helped the Dallas Mavericks rookie group make a statement, becoming the first player in the modern draft era to record at least 15 points and 10 assists in consecutive games, according to Elias Sports.

The former Gonzaga standout and brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard began his recent stretch with 28 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers in a win vs. the Denver Nuggets Monday. He then followed it up with 15 points and 13 assists in the 118-108 win over the Heat Wednesday night. The Mavericks have now won three straight, with Nembhard’s poise and efficiency driving their latest run.

The SteinLine’s Marc Stein took to X (formerly known as Twitter), crediting Elias Sports for the historical stat and highlighting the significance of Nembhard’s feat.

Article Continues Below

“Dallas’ Ryan Nembhard is the first undrafted rookie in the modern draft era (since 1967) with 15+ points and 10+ assists in consecutive games, @EliasSports says.”

Against the Heat, Nembhard’s control of the offense stood out. His passing set up clean looks for teammates such as Cooper Flagg, who scored 22 points, while Anthony Davis added 17 points and 17 rebounds. Beyond the box score, Nembhard has delivered exactly what Dallas has needed — a steady secondary playmaker who can organize the offense and keep pace with top guards around the league.

If the Mavericks can build on this stretch, the rookie’s emergence could be a turning point in a season still searching for consistency and identity.