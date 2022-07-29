JR Smith’s brutally honest reaction to fan telling him he had a better career than Tracy McGrady

JR Smith had a very good career in the NBA. He won two NBA championships, won awards throughout his career and at one time was known as one of the more deadly shooters in the league. At times during his career, he appeared to have a specific mentality of a player that garners attention. Clearly, with age came much wisdom.

During an episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, JR Smith told an interesting story. He spoke of an encounter with a fan who tried to convince him that he had a better career than former Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady. He promptly spoke of how he had to shut that fan down.

NBA Ring Culture is a disease pic.twitter.com/zSXoPZll8u — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 28, 2022

“What are you talking about? No lie, I’m like bro, what are you talking about?” Smith asked.

The fan retorted, “But you won, you won two rings.”

“Yeah, like I had a great cast with me. It wasn’t like I was the guy … the reason I won. I wasn’t dropping 40, I was the guy helping them get 40,” said Smith.

Smith scored his two titles in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers during the bubble. What those teams had in common was a Mr. LeBron James, the person he’s likely referencing dropping 40 points. Smith still had a very good career. Smith also won Sixth Man of the Year with the New York Knicks in 2013 and was a prolific scorer.

But it’s sobering and nice to see his recognition of how great T-Mac was. Tracy McGrady had an eight-year stretch of his career where he averaged between 21 and 32 points per game. He led the NBA in scoring twice and is considered one of the most natural scorers in NBA history.