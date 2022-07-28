When talking about LeBron James’ children in basketball, the conversation often goes to Bronny James. After all, he’s the one who is the closest to playing in the NBA. Avid high school hoops fans, though, know that there’s a more intriguing James in the circuit: Bryce James.

Bryce James has slowly been gaining a fan following over the last few games. The second son of LeBron has been balling out in the high school circuit as of late. He’s displayed the clutchness of his father, as well as an underappreciated part of the Lakers star’s game: the post-up. It’s no surprise, then, that his dad was hyped up after another incredible game from him.

We working! That's all we know. We don't want shit giving to us, we EARN it! #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/fxH16rmDR8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 28, 2022

I’m not sure Savannah is gonna agree with your language here, Bron.

Bronny James still is the most popular LeBron child in the NBA community. After all, talks about his dad’s retirement center around him. The rumor going around the league is the LeBron will want to play with his child at some point in his career. It’s for that reason that teams could be looking to grab Bronny in the draft.

However, we may have forgotten about Bryce in this conversation. Can LeBron James actually wait for Bryce to play in the NBA before retiring? It seems crazy to think about… but then again, LeBron’s always been one to make the incredible seem normal. We can totally envision a 45-year old LeBron still balling out Tom Brady-style with his two sons as his sidekicks.

There will undoubtedly be high expectations placed upon Bronny and Bryce once they enter the league. Can they reach the same highs LeBron did?