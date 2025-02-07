Big changes were made to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, changing the format of the big game on Sunday, February 16th to a tournament for the first time in league history. But that's not all the league is doing for All-Star Weekend.

The NBA's Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday night is getting a makeover as well, the league announced on Friday afternoon.

NBA to add fan votes for Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA announced that, for the first time in the history of the event, the Slam Dunk Contest history can be voted on by fans at home. NBA ID members will have the chance to make their voice heard and vote in real-time on the winner of the Slam Dunk Contest.

Four NBA legends, including Baron Davis, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, and Jason Richardson, will be the on-hand judges, and fans will be able to join in the voting action on the NBA App and online at slamdunkvote.nba.com.

The dunk scores will be averaged out and presented by content creator Jesser, who will be the first ever NBA ID Member representative. Jesser will have a spot with the NBA judges, who will vote with the fans on the Slam Dunk Contest dunks.

NBA ID, which launched in conjunction with the reimagined NBA App in 2022, is the league’s membership program that provides fans access to a variety of benefits, including exclusive offers from NBA partners, ticket promotions, and members-only voting campaigns like this Slam Dunk initiative, among other opportunities year-round.

The NBA finalized the participants for the Slam Dunk Contest this week, confirming that defending back-to-back champion Mac McClung will defend his crown against Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, and Andre Jackson Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Dunk Contest is set to take place on Saturday, February 15 at 5PM PST in San Francisco, CA.