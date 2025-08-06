Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is in the midst of his China tour with adidas that has been nothing short of legendary thus far. After stops at a packed-out mall and a Kung Fu studio, James Harden was hit with the ultimate surprise.

Harden and adidas took to China this week to celebrate Harden's Vol. 9 shoes as well as the career and legacy of the 11-time NBA All-Star.

Clippers' James Harden honored with 4,700 square foot gift in China

On Tuesday evening, Harden and adidas took to Nansha, a county in the city of Guangzhou and the the capital of Guangdong Province in China. It was there that a special gift in the form of a 94-foot x 50-foot basketball court was unveiled to celebrate the Clippers star.

The new court with a massive mural of James Harden himself is located in Dongchong Town and was designed by an artist named Yin, who is also a big fan of Harden's and previously created a hand-drawn portrait of the Clippers star.

The stadium itself, which features bold and vibrant colors, draws inspiration from the venues used in Paris, France during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yin chose the key visual of James Harden's 2025 China Tour as the design for the court's portrait pattern. The two slogans for the adidas tour — both in English and Chinese — are displayed on the outer sides of both baselines. They read, “DengFengZaoJi,” and “Under No One.”

This comes after James Harden had a mall in Guangzhou City with at least five stories completely packed with thousands of fans there for his annual adidas tour.

In addition to that, the brand also hosted its first ever, “Uno Fest,” a festival to honor and celebrate the now-16 year NBA career of Harden, who has played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden is coming off a season that saw him named to his 11th NBA All-Star team and his eighth All-NBA team. In 79 appearances this season, Harden averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Clippers, who won 50 games in the regular season.

