Jamal Murray put in a very impressive NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat and there's no denying that he deserves a ton of credit for the Denver Nuggets' title win. However, at the end of the day, you also can't deny that Nikola Jokic was Denver's main driving force toward their first-ever NBA championship. As such, it really comes as no surprise that the Nuggets big man has been named the unanimous winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy.

This is far from the first time that a player has been awarded as the Finals MVP unanimously. As a matter of fact, Jokic is the fourth player to have won the trophy unanimously in the past four years. The Nuggets' cornerstone superstar has now etched his name in history, joining LeBron James (2020), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021), and Stephen Curry (2022) after getting 11 out of 11 votes for the NBA Finals MVP title.

That's clearly no easy feat, and the fact that Nikola Jokic has now followed in the footsteps of three future Hall of Famers speaks volumes of his dominant performance throughout the recently-concluded NBA Finals against Jimmy Butler and the Heat. For context, not even Kawhi Leonard was voted unanimously when he led the Toronto Raptors to a title in 2019, with Fred VanVleet coming away with 1 out of the 10 Finals MVP votes from that series.

Right now, it's really hard to argue against the notion that Nikola Jokic has firmly established himself as the best player in the NBA.