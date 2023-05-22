Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat have taken the NBA world by storm amid a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. They have been so impressive, even the old heads of the association can’t deny their spectacular run. One of the better defenders of his generation, Metta Sandiford-Artest, is especially enthralled by Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler would’ve gave me problems — Metta (@MettaWorld37) May 22, 2023

Quite the blunt admission from the former defensive player of the year. It is not often an NBA player will admit publicly his shortcomings against another, especially one who played with the caliber of intensity like Metta Sandiford-Artest.

The love for Jimmy Butler comes as no surprise given the display he has put on for the Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He is arguably the postseason’s top performer and has Miami one win away from their second NBA Finals appearance in four years. Averaging over 30 points per game and dominating on the defensive end as well, Jimmy Butler is firmly cementing his name alongside the best players in the NBA.

Although Butler and the Heat have been really impressive, there is something to be said about how poor the Celtics have looked. From Joe Mazzulla, to the late-game struggles by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to the lack of tenacity the whole roster has displayed, it has been a really disappointing series for the Celtics.

Game 4 between the Heat and the Celtics will take place Tuesday night. A sweep by the Heat is the most likely outcome as of right now barring a surprising effort from the Celtics. If Jimmy Butler and company keep up their stellar play, expect them to take their place in the NBA Finals.