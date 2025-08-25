The Texas Rangers are going to be without Marcus Semien for some time, as he has a fracture and sprain in his left foot. He'll need around four to six weeks to recover, which means he'll most likely be out for the rest of the season. For the second time in his career, he was placed on the injured list.

After Semien told the media he has a fracture of the third metatarsal and a sprain of the Lisfranc ligament in his foot, he had one hope as the Rangers try to fight for a playoff spot.

“Hopefully we get back in this race and we'll see where we're at by that time,” Semien said via MLB.com. “I'm going to be watching for a little while here. The Lisfranc is what we're most worried about, just trying to keep it intact by staying off of it. If you tear that, then it could be a year. I'm just trying to keep that intact and let the other fracture heal.”

Semien had been playing well with the Rangers, hitting .230 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs, and 62 runs, which was the most on the team. Since joining the team, he leads the Rangers in games, hits, triples, walks, runs and total bases since joining the club.

Before injuring his foot, Semien had missed just six of the Rangers' 615 games.

“It's definitely new for me,” Semien said. “I haven't been on the IL in a long time. But it's going to be some time. So I think that what I can do is watch the games and just do my part to help the guys.”

The Rangers are currently 66-66 and are in third place in the AL West. They are 4.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the AL, and 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. It's going to take some time, but if the Rangers can sneak in, Semien may be able to return at some point.