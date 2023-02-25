Although former Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver has sold the franchises to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, “the NBA is standing by its position Robert Sarver’s one-year suspension remains in place,” according to Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic.

Sarver’s representatives believe that his suspension for the 2022-23 season should have been terminated once he completed the sales of the Suns and Mercury, and reportedly have ”closing documents” to prove it. Instead, as late as Wednesday, it remains “active.”

Considering that the 2022-23 season is nearly over, it’s a bit surprising that Sarver is fighting to end his suspension for the season amid his fallout among NBA circles. Found guilty of racism and sexism in the workplace, Sarver’s punishment was actually seen as too lenient.

However, given the reports that have come out about Sarver, the businessman apparently lacks self-awareness, situational awareness, class and tact. Therefore, it really isn’t that surprising that rather than appearing contrite, accountable and willing to accept his punishment, that his name is in the news for trying to end his suspension early.

With that said, if there’s truth to what Sarver and his camp are saying, the NBA should honor the contract and end his suspension.

According to Sarver and his representatives, the language they believe points to the NBA needing to end Sarver’s suspension reads as follows:

“The NBA, on its own behalf and on behalf of the other Affiliated NBA Parties, hereby acknowledge and agree the RS Letter shall automatically terminate following the Transfer (including the restrictions therein).”