Brittney Griner’s return to the United States was one of the biggest stories in the WNBA, and for good reason. The Phoenix Mercury star was detained in Russia for over half a year. After months of diplomatic negotiations, Griner was eventually sent back to the US in a prisoner swap with Viktor Bout.

A few days ago, Brittney Griner started her return to the WNBA by re-signing with the Mercury. Over the last few weeks, the star forward is hard at work in trying to get back to game shape. Now, Griner has made a big move in her journey: for the first time since her release, Griner participated in practices in front of cameras.

It was obviously moving for both Mercury and Suns players (who were also practicing in the same facility) to see Griner back in her element again. Speaking to reporters, Suns star DeAndre Ayton marveled at Brittney Griner’s return to the hard court, per ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Just to see her out there practicing, running around … it’s unreal,” Suns center Deandre Ayton said. “Her just being back, trying to get back in shape and just loving what she loves to do. Her mind is free, everybody’s happy.”

Brittney Griner had arguably the best year of her career the season prior to her detainment. The star forward put up 20.5 points, 1.9 blocks, 2.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds (all career-highs). The Mercury forward was in Russia last July as part of her commitment to a Russian basketball team in the offseason. She was arrested in the airport for possession of hash oil.