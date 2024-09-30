The NBA Media Day of 28 teams is underway this Monday. That also means fans have the opportunity how their favorite players look like after months of vacation from basketball. Take for example Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, who are both sporting new hairstyles.

Barnes has an afro hairdo going for him.

As for Herro, he appeared in front of reporters with a fresh cut.

Players have the freedom to rock whichever hairstyle they want to on Media Day. Just ask Herro's teammate and Miami star forward Jimmy Butler about it. Butler has made it a habit to shock people with absurd hairdos on NBA Media Days. For what it's worth, Barnes' and Herro's hairs at Media Day are both tame compared to what Jimmy Buckets donned in past years.

Not to be outdone as well is Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams.

But the real focus for Barnes, Herro, and Williams is the 2024-25 NBA season and not what kind of reactions they are getting for their hairstyles.

Barnes and the Raptors missed the playoffs in the 2023-24 campaign after finishing the regular season with just a 25-57 record — a big regression from the 41-41 record they posted a season before, after signing a massive five-year extension with the Raptors worth $224.9 million last July, Barnes is looking to help Toronto fare much better this time around. That is going to be easier said than done, but it's also tough to imagine the Raptors having a worse campaign after winning just 25 games.

As for Herro and the Heat, they have a relatively quiet offseason after making the playoffs for the fifth season in a row. Miami struck out of the first round of the 2024 NBA postseason after five games against eventual league champions Boston Celtics and has not added a big name since. Nevertheless, Miami can still be competitive, with Butler, Herro, and Bam Adebayo leading the charge plus young guys like Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware.

Williams and the Thunder have a better outlook as they have just reached the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs and won 57 games last season.