Jimmy Butler is known for making news at the annual NBA Media Day, and this year is no different. But for those waiting to see what eye-catching look he is sporting for his official photo, the Miami Heat star has yet to arrive at the Kaseya Center.

“Having planned a return flight from Paris, part of his globetrotting offseason, Butler had been scheduled to return to South Florida on Sunday, less than 24 hours before the team's pre-camp media session,” the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported. “Instead, with travel plans that went awry, Butler jetted back to Miami on Monday, part of a whirlwind week that also had him in Los Angeles, Spain and France.”

While it is unclear the exact cause of Butler's travel delay, this news will inevitably increase speculation surrounding his future with the franchise. The six-time All-Star can decline a $52.4 million player option at the end of the 2024-25 season and become a free agent. Despite leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances and becoming a beloved favorite within South Beach, a new era could be on the horizon.

Jimmy Butler, Heat could soon be heading in different directions

The possibility of a split ramped up this offseason following both Pat Riley's disapproving comments about Butler's trash-talking and trolling of the Boston Celtics and the player's purported decision to not sign a contract extension. The narrative has only taken off from there, with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors being named as potential landing spots for the two-way wing.

Heat fans should not worry yet, though. By all accounts, Jimmy Butler is motivated to enjoy a successful campaign with Miami. The resilient squad is still expected to be a nuisance in the Eastern Conference, but there is reason to fear regression.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers made strong efforts to upgrade their rosters and the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are looking to take a leap forward in their respective development processes. The Heat might still be a matchup problem for the Celtics when at full strength, but there are plenty of other obstacles in their way besides the reigning NBA champions.

A locked-in and healthy Butler undeniably gives them a better chance at overcoming them. Hopefully, he can allay any concerns people might have with his ice-breaking Media Day shenanigans. Assuming he makes it in time, that is.