LeBron James and Kevin Durant both missed the Los Angeles Lakers-Brooklyn Nets showdown on Monday due to their respective injuries. Interestingly, it is already the 11th straight meeting that the two have not faced each other.

Making it even sadder, James and Durant have not played against each other for five years now. The last time they went face-to-face was on Christmas Day 2018 when Durant was still with the Golden State Warriors, per Yahoo Sports.

LeBron James is dealing with an ankle injury, forcing him to sit out against the Nets. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been sidelined since early January after sustaining a knee injury in a game against the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait for another year to see LeBron and Durant have a chance to meet each other again. Monday’s meeting is the last time the Lakers and Nets would face in the regular season, so the only chance they will get to play again would be in the NBA Finals. However, that seems to be ridiculous to talk about now considering that the Purple and Gold are out of the playoff picture and are still doubtful if they can make it.

James still has a few years left in the NBA, so there’s still a chance for him and KD to meet each other next season. Here’s to hoping that both players remain healthy the next time they have a chance to go toe-toe, though.