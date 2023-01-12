The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma City has struggled to a 18-23 record, losing four of their last seven games. The Thunder now find themselves in 13th place in the Western Conference. Mark Daigneault has not won more than 24 games in his previous two seasons at the helm of Oklahoma City.

Philadelphia has surged to a 25-15 record, winning five of their last six games. Still, Philadelphia is in fourth place in a strong Eastern Conference. Head coach Doc Rivers has his team primed for yet another playoff appearance, which he has done each of his first two seasons with Philadelphia.

Here are the Thunder-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-76ers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +10 (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers: -10 (-105)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken out in a big way, averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Over a full season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring output would set a new career high. However, the rebuilding efforts for Oklahoma City were set back when Chet Holmgren was lost for the season back in August. Josh Giddey, who went sixth overall in 2021, leads the team in rebounding with 8.0 boards per game, providing size in the absence of Holmgren. Giddey also ranks second on the Thunder with 15.3 points per game. Lu Dort is second with 1.1 steals, scoring 14.2 points per game, while also turning the ball over less than twice per game. Philadelphia has forced 15.8 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth.

While Oklahoma City has put up the second-most shots in the league, they are shooting just 46.4 percent from the field, which ranks 21st, while opponents have shot 46.5 percent against Philadelphia. Oklahoma City has averaged 116.1 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. The defense has been lacking, as opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game, which is 25th in the league.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has dominated as the healthiest 76er star, leading the team with 33.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Embiid also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game. James Harden has averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 assists per game in 25 games, the lone 76er averaging a double-double. The team’s third-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, is averaging 21.2 points and 4.0 assists per game. Tobias Harris is at 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, playing second fiddle to Embiid while the injuries mounted. Now, the 76ers have a legit three-man threat, with Harris taking a bit of a reduced offensive role. De’Anthony Melton has dominated on the defensive end, leading the team with 1.9 steals per game. Philadelphia ranks fourth, averaging 8.3 steals per game. However, Oklahoma City has been solid, only turning the ball over 14.1 times per game.

Philadelphia has averaged 113.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Defense has been the story for the team, holding opponents to 109.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia just has too much star power for Oklahoma City to contend with.

Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -10 (-115), over 233 (-110)