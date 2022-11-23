Published November 23, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini

This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri Markkanen as a star have propelled the Jazz to one of the best records in basketball.

But despite all this team’s success, they’re reportedly looking to deal a veteran. That veteran isn’t Markkanen, who’s playing the best basketball of his career and would likely fetch a high price on the trade market. Instead, it’s Rudy Gay, who is in his second season with the Jazz.

Yahoo’s Jake Fischer noted Utah’s interest in trading Gay in a recent article of his:

“Sources said the Jazz have been searching to move Rudy Gay, who will almost assuredly pick up his $6.5 million player option for 2023-24.”

Gay, 36, is in his 17th year in the NBA. He’s averaging 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across 12 games with the Jazz this season, all career lows. In the limited minutes Gay has seen, he’s struggled to shoot the ball from deep, as he’s converted just 26.5% of his threes on the year.

Gay is far from the All-Star caliber player he was in Memphis. Still, he’s a proven scorer and could help a contender in a spark plug role off the bench, so count on some of the league’s best to call Danny Ainge about Gay.