With the 2025-26 season approaching, the BYU Cougars are in the midst of ironing out their roster. All eyes are on the quarterback position, and it sounds like the program has a standout candidate for the starting role.

Reports indicate that Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier is turning heads in BYU's preseason, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. So much so that it sounds like he is the favorite to win the starting job under head coach Kalani Sitake.

Bachmeier, who is an incoming freshman, originally committed to Stanford as part of the 2025 class. However, after the Cardinal spring practice, Bachmeier entered the transfer portal. The rest is history, as he ultimately chose BYU as his preferred school. Despite being a transfer, he is also technically a true freshman.

Bear Bachmeier is in direct competition with McCae Hillstead for the starting quarterback job at BYU. If Bachmeier wins the starting role, which all signs point to being the case, then he will have the privilege of throwing the ball to his brother, Tiger Bachmeier, who plays wide receiver for the Cougars. Bear and Tiger both transferred from Stanford to play for BYU this offseason.

Ironically enough, BYU is set to take on Stanford in Week 2 of the college football season. Some other notable matchups on the Cougars' schedule include Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

However, the program will begin the 2025-26 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against Portland State. That should be a good tune-up game for BYU and serve as a pseudo-preseason game for the Cougars. But the team likely won't overlook their opponent, as getting upset early on in the season isn't a great look for any school.

Keep an eye out for more updates regarding BYU's quarterback competition. The program will likely announce the official starter in the coming weeks.