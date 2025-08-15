The Los Angeles Sparks are thrilled to have Kelsey Plum on the team. LA acquired Plum in a daring three-team trade during the offseason. Now the Sparks guard is trying to set the record straight after making headlines during All-Star Weekend.

Spark guard Kelsey Plum explained herself in a conversation with Sue Bird. Plum said that she was making a joke about Team Clark at WNBA All-Star Weekend.

“I should have like hindsight 2020 because of the shirts, because of the fans, like I should have known it was a way more serious moment than a typical All-Star game,” Plum said. “Because I went into that press conference very like happy go lucky we won. And then had a great weekend, like my family's here, it was just a great time. And so the questions came in and it was like CBA this, this, this, this, and I honestly Birdie was like, ‘Hey like team Clark like they didn't make it to the meeting either.’ You know like just like a making a joke. Trying to make the room lighter.”

The controversy stems from an interview on July 20th. Plum was explaining to reporters where the idea came from to wear t-shirts with the phrase “pay us what you owe us” on them. The shirts reference CBA negotiations with the WNBA.

During the interview, Plum joked that nobody from Team Clark was present at the early morning meeting when the decision was made.

As Plum explains, she was trying to bring some humor to the conversation.

“Yeah, sorry. I was making a joke that they were hung over even though our team nickname was hung over,” Plum added. “So, I was like, ‘At least we made it.’ Obviously we're all on the same page. We all wore the shirts like we're all unified and I think if anything, I was just more discouraged because I felt like it took away from the moment of what we were trying to do.”

It is certainly unfortunate that Plum's joke did not land the right way. WNBA players know how important this next CBA with the league will be for the next generation of players.

The current CBA expires on October 31st. Hopefully a new agreement can be reached before then.