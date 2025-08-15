The Denver Nuggets made some big improvements to their roster this offseason, and many are still considering them one of the better teams in the Western Conference next to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Behind every good team is a good coaching staff, and David Adelman proved to be the right choice to lead them after Michael Malone was fired.

The team has made another move for their staff, and this person comes from the Houston Rockets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Denver Nuggets have added Mike Moser as an assistant coach, sources told HoopsHype. Moser moves to the front of the bench after being an assistant coach on the Rockets for Ime Udoka since 2023. Moser worked with Udoka on the Celtics too. He also worked for the Mavs,” Scotto wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There were thoughts that the Rockets would retain their coaching staff heading into next season, but Moser decided it may have been in his best interest to find a new role. Moser should be a good addition, as he's coming from a team that finished second in the West last season, and they could be near the top again after adding Kevin Durant.

Nuggets' coaching staff taking shape

Article Continues Below

Aside from adding Moser to the coaching staff, the Nuggets also added a former college assistant.

“The Denver Nuggets will add Chase Buford as an assistant coach, league sources told HoopsHype. Buford was recently an assistant coach for the Kansas Jayhawks. Prior, he was head coach of the Sydney Kings in the NBL and Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Bucks,” Scotto wrote.

Earlier in the offseason, the Nuggets added J.J. Barea as an assistant. Barea was a former player and known for his time with the Dallas Mavericks, where he won a championship with the team in 2011. Another person who is familiar with the Mavericks, Jared Dudley, joined Adelman's coaching staff this offseason. Dudley was an assistant for the Mavericks last season.

As of now, it looks like the Nuggets are loaded from their roster to the coaching staff, and they don't have any excuses not to be a top team in the league this season. With Nikola Jokic continuing to play at a high level and other high-level players surrounding him, they could be a team to challenge the Thunder and Rockets in the West.

More Denver Nuggets News
Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky celebrates the win over the LA Clippers following game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Nuggets mascot dunks on team with lawsuitYasmin Edañol ·
Former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the against the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Carmelo Anthony’s expectation for HOF induction will move NBA fansPaolo Mariano ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2025-26 regular season schedule comes with surprising detailTomer Azarly ·
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) controls the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Nuggets reach deal with recent Mavericks forwardBrett Siegel ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Lakers-Rockets, Warriors-Mavs highlight NBA Christmas scheduleAbdullah Imran ·
DeAndre Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and Peyton Watson in the Nuggets jersey with a single question mark in the middle.
3 way-too-early Denver Nuggets trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·