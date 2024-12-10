The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly receiving trade inquiries for CJ McCollum and Herb Jones amid ongoing speculation about Brandon Ingram's future with the team. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, multiple teams have expressed interest in McCollum and Jones as the Pelicans navigate a challenging season.

The Pelicans had high expectations entering the 2024-25 NBA season, bolstered by the offseason acquisition of Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. However, injuries to key players have significantly impacted their performance. Zion Williamson remains sidelined indefinitely due to a hamstring injury, and Brandon Ingram is out indefinitely with a high-grade left ankle sprain. These setbacks have contributed to the team's struggles, culminating in a 5-20 record following a 121-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

CJ McCollum's veteran leadership and scoring make him a coveted target

CJ McCollum, a 12-year NBA veteran, has been a key piece for the Pelicans since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old guard signed a two-year, $64 million extension in 2022, which ties him to the team through the 2025-26 season. This season, McCollum is averaging 20.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range in 12 appearances.

Last season, McCollum played a pivotal role in the Pelicans securing a playoff berth, averaging 20 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting an efficient 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. His scoring ability and veteran leadership make him an attractive option for teams seeking a proven backcourt presence.

Herb Jones' two-way prowess and contract appeal spark trade interest

Herb Jones, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the league’s rising two-way talents. The 26-year-old forward signed a four-year, $54 million extension in 2023, keeping him under contract through the 2026-27 season. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.9 steals per game this season while shooting 51.8% from the field.

Jones’ contributions extend beyond the box score, as his defensive versatility and high basketball IQ make him a valuable asset. Last season, he had a career year, posting averages of 11 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and an impressive 41.8% from three-point range across 76 games.

Trade rumors involving McCollum and Jones are expected to intensify as the December 15 date approaches, when many players become eligible for trades. The Pelicans’ current struggles, coupled with their injury woes, may prompt the team to consider reshaping its roster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

While no deals are imminent, the interest in McCollum and Jones underscores their value in the league. Whether the New Orleans Pelicans opt to move one or both players could hinge on their long-term plans and the offers they receive in the coming months. For now, the franchise faces critical decisions that could shape its trajectory for the remainder of the season and beyond.