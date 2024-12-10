The New Orleans Pelicans are financially tied up after acquiring Dejounte Murray and extending Trey Murphy III during the offseason. Those moves have left the Pelicans $31 million below the luxury tax next season. That means for players like New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram, who is looking to sign an extension, the Pelicans might be looking to make a trade instead.

According to reports, the Pelicans discussed trades with multiple teams over the summer, but no offer made sense for New Orleans. However, because of their salary situation, the Pelicans might have no option but to trade Ingram. To make matters worse, since New Orleans is 5-20, the offers they're sent might not be the greatest either.

In his sixth season with the Pelicans, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. New Orleans would love to keep Ingram since All-Star forwards aren't readily available. However, with Ingram obtaining new representation and the reality of the Pelicans' financial situation, a break-up could be coming sooner rather than later.

Which team could trade for Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram?

On paper, the San Antonio Spurs make the most sense for Ingram. San Antonio has good salary-filler contracts like Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins. The Spurs also have numerous draft picks they could use in a trade to add legitimate star power to play alongside Victor Wembanyama. That could be enough to get the Pelicans to consider a deal. However, it doesn't end there.

Since Victor Wembanyama is on his rookie deal and Devin Vassell signed for less than the max, San Antonio might even be able to justify slightly overpaying Ingram for the next two or three years.

That would give Ingram what he's looking for financially. It would also give San Antonio a long-term 20-point-per-game scoring threat alongside Wembanyama. The Spurs need that, especially if they want to make it back to the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Granted, trading for Ingram wouldn't guarantee San Antonio a playoff spot. However, adding an All-Star caliber forward to the mix certainly raises the Spurs' ceiling.

A trade with San Antonio could be a deal where everyone involved walks away happy. The Spurs would get an All-Star forward. Ingram would get the money he's looking for. The Pelicans would get draft picks and young talent as compensation. If an Ingram trade starts to gain momentum, don't be surprised if the Spurs are leading the charge. It just makes too much sense for San Antonio.