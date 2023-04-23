Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Brooklyn Nets’ maddening, tiresome, wonky 2022-23 season is over. They failed to win a playoff game in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers but fought as hard as they could after being so hastily assembled at the trade deadline. Now, the front office has to get back to work to build a quality team around Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton.

The Nets should be busy in the offseason as they try to piece together a new roster. The team they have right now is stuffed with 3-and-D wings and could bring in plenty of draft picks by trading a few of them, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale stand out as the most likely options.

“While many rival executives around the league are convinced Bridges isn’t going anywhere, there’s a belief the Nets could break up their surplus of wing depth and trade either Finney-Smith or O’Neale,” writes Scotto. “Various teams around the league, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, are expected to pursue potential 3-and-D wings this summer.”

Scotto added that the Nets “had offers to flip Finney-Smith for two first-round picks and could’ve gotten a first-round pick in exchange for O’Neale” ahead of the trade deadline. Should those offers (or any similar ones) still be on the table, Brooklyn would be wise to take advantage of them and try to find more reliable guards and possibly a backup center for Claxton.

One wing that the Nets should prioritize keeping around Bridges is Cam Johnson, who came with him to Brooklyn and has intriguing upside as a semi-creator on offense. The price of his new contract will be high but likely worth paying due to his skill and chemistry with Bridges. With two solid wings and a great defensive center, Brooklyn’s foundation is a very respectable one.

Wings that can defend multiple spots and fill a catch-and-shoot role on offense are key cogs of any great team in the NBA. The Nets using the ones that they have to build a more even team could help them stay in playoff contention following a brutal end to the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era.