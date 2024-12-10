The Portland Trail Blazers may undergo a significant roster shake-up as multiple teams express interest in three key players: Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Robert Williams III, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Multiple teams have begun expressing interest in a group of Portland's veterans — Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III — as the Trail Blazers make decisions on the roster, sources said,” Charania reported.

With the Trail Blazers sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference with an 8-16 record, the team could look to offload valuable veterans and fully commit to a rebuilding phase. The recent 107-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers highlighted ongoing struggles for Portland, making trade discussions even more pressing.

Jerami Grant a high-priced two-way scorer with veteran leadership

Jerami Grant, one of the most experienced players on the Trail Blazers’ roster, signed a lucrative five-year, $160 million contract in the 2023 offseason. The deal includes a $36.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season. This year, Grant is earning $29.7 million, making him the team’s most expensive player.

Grant is currently averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and one steal per game while shooting 38% from the field and 35.5% from three. His production has dipped compared to last season when he averaged 21 points per game on 45.1% shooting. Grant’s availability has also been a concern, as injuries limited him to 54 games last season.

Despite these challenges, Grant remains an appealing target for teams seeking a versatile forward who can contribute on both ends of the floor. His ability to stretch the defense and defend multiple positions makes him a valuable asset, even as his contract could present a financial hurdle for potential suitors.

Anfernee Simons a rising star with scoring upside

Anfernee Simons, now in his seventh NBA season, signed a four-year, $100 million extension in the 2022 offseason. With two years remaining on his contract, Simons is earning $25.9 million this season and $27.7 million next season.

This season, Simons is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from the field and 32.3% from three-point range. These numbers represent a decline from his breakout 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from deep. However, injuries have continued to impact Simons’ availability, as he played in just 46 games last season.

At just 25 years old, Simons remains a hot commodity due to his scoring potential and ability to create shots off the dribble. Teams in need of backcourt depth and offensive firepower may find his relatively team-friendly contract appealing, especially given his age and room for growth.

Robert Williams III a coveted big man with durability concerns

Robert Williams III, who joined the Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade last offseason, is arguably the most sought-after of Portland’s veterans. The 7-year center signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the Boston Celtics in 2021. He is set to earn $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million next season, making him an affordable option for contenders.

Known for his defensive versatility and efficiency, Williams is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting a stellar 71.1% from the field. However, injuries have been a persistent issue throughout his career. Williams has only played seven games this season and has missed the last six due to a concussion.

The center’s history of durability issues includes never playing more than 65 games in a season and being limited to 41 games total in the past two seasons. Despite these setbacks, his ability to anchor a defense and contribute in limited minutes makes him an attractive target for teams in need of a reliable rim protector.

NBA Trade season approaches

As the December 15 date looms, when many players become trade-eligible, speculation around the Blazers’ veterans is expected to intensify ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Grant, Simons, and Williams each offer unique skill sets that could help contending teams address critical roster needs.

Portland faces a pivotal decision on whether to retain its veteran core or embrace a full rebuild. While the injury histories of these players may give some teams pause, their potential impact when healthy could make them high-risk, high-reward additions for playoff-bound franchises.

The central question remains: Can they stay healthy?

The Trail Blazers’ current standing in the Western Conference adds urgency to these trade discussions, as the franchise looks to chart its future path amid growing interest in its most valuable assets.