One of the NBA's greatest traditions has finally been put to an end. Fans will no longer have to wonder if and when John Collins will be traded, as the Atlanta Hawks dealt the big man and what is left of his five-year $125 million contract to the Utah Jazz on Monday. It is a significant move for both franchises, but its implications extend beyond them and into free agency. Honestly, after all the build-up to his departure, it is only right.

With Utah absorbing Collins' sizable contract, there are only six teams projected to hold more than $30 million in cap space going into the 2023 NBA free agency, per Evan Sidery of Forbes SportsMoney. They are as follows: Rockets, Spurs, Kings, Magic, Pacers and Pistons. Only the Sacramento Kings advanced to the playoffs last season, which means the league's totem pole could be headed for significant reshuffling.

After the Jazz acquired John Collins, only six teams currently project to have $30+ million in cap space for free agency: Rockets

Spurs

Kings

Magic

Pacers

Pistons — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 26, 2023

If they spend the money wisely, that is, and that has not often been the case for most of the franchises in question. This is the perfect offseason to reverse fortunes, though. The San Antonio Spurs have dramatically changed their future outlook by selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft this past Thursday. The Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets are both moving forward with new coaches and a young core. A veteran star could be the secret sauce they need to catapult into relevancy.

One cannot forget the Kings, either. They just ended the longest playoff drought in league history and should be itching to build off that success. Their lively fans and “Light the Beam” ritual resonated with many outside of Sacramento. The organization has enough money to do something interesting in 2023 NBA free agency. Paring a good player with All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will ensure that the team has a strong chance of sustained success.

These six teams can add more parity to the game and build a product their fans have been waiting to see for a very long time. The countdown to the madness rolls on.