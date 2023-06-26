After he opted out of his $27.6 million player option, Draymond Green, an unrestricted free agent, has a few potential suitors before NBA free agency begins Friday.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings would be “intriguing options” for Green, who has been a part of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty since 2015. Both have cap space that would make sense for a deal with Green, Windhorst said.

However, he does not think either team is “compelling enough” to lure Green away from the Warriors, who appear set to make Green a contract offer that would bring him back.

Green, who was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, is a four-time All-Star and All-NBA second-team selection (2016), has value to a team. He is a playmaker who can fit within a system like the Warriors, who shoot a high volume of threes and have a creative offense.

Detroit is looking to rebuild its team into a contender. Monty Williams, who was fired by the Phoenix Suns in May, signed a record six-year, $78,500,000 contract to become the next head coach of the Pistons. He helped the Suns retool from a team at the bottom of the Western Conference to a yearly candidate to make the NBA Finals.

Golden State eliminated the Kings, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in 2022-23, in the first round of the playoffs. Sacramento has a bright future with star guard De'Aaron Fox and complementary pieces who helped build the NBA's top-scoring offense.

But according to Windhorst, it will not be enough to pull away Green, who he said had constructive roster talks with the Warriors before he left for vacation, away from the team he has played with since he was drafted in 2012.