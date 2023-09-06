The Boston Celtics have just one roster spot remaining, and they seemingly have the perfect candidate to fill that vacancy with Blake Griffin.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star and seasoned NBA veteran, was a solid role player off the bench last season for the C's. Although he's no longer in his prime, he brings a lot to the table with his defense, rebounding, and locker room presence.

But while Griffin makes sense for Boston, a potential homecoming may be in jeopardy, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“The Celtics would likely welcome a return by veteran big man Blake Griffin,” Himmelsbach wrote. “But for now that appears unlikely as Griffin considers his future, [a league] source said.”

Heading into his 16th season in the league, Griffin is still looking for his first title. The 34-year-old forward has never even played in the NBA Finals and while there are plenty of contenders throughout the Association, it could be easier for him to stay on the team that was just one game away from a championship appearance.

Additionally, Griffin himself said how much he loved Boston and his Celtics teammates. And he wouldn't only warm up the bench for the C's either. During the 2022-23 campaign, Griffin played in 41 games and started 16 of them. With the Green Team's spotty injury history (especially with centers Robert Williams III and Kristaps Porzingis), there's room on the roster for someone like him to fill in frequently.

Of course, Griffin could want to go back to the area of the country he's more familiar with. The former first-overall pick spent the first eight years of his career in Los Angeles, and his hometown of Oklahoma City is certainly far from Boston.

No matter where Griffin goes, he's still a pro who can step up when needed.