The Boston Celtics pulled off one of the more shocking moves of the NBA offseason when they acquired former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. As part of the deal to get Porzingis, the Celtics had to part ways with veteran point guard Marcus Smart, who had been with the organization since 2014.

Alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porzingis could very much prove to be the third key star Boston has been missing in their championship pursuit. However, the Latvian big man has had trouble staying healthy, and he is once again dealing with an ailment.

Set to represent his country in the FIBA World Cup this summer, Porzingis was sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot in the middle of August. The Celtics revealed then that he would not only miss the World Cup, but that he would miss the next four-to-six weeks in hopes that he would be ready for the start of training camp.

This remains the thought process within the walls of the Celtics organization, as Porzingis is now about three weeks into his recovery timetable and is expected to be fully cleared for the start of training camp in less than a month, according to Adam Himmelsbach from The Boston Globe.

While he is still with the Latvian national team, who are set to play Germany in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday, Porzingis has been continuing his rehab. Boston's medical staff has also been in constant contact with him, receiving daily updates as Himmelsbach alluded to.

Having Porzingis ready for the start of training camp is obviously the best case scenario for the Celtics, especially since he is a new face in their locker room. He not only needs to be healthy for them to have a chance at winning another title, but the former first-round pick needs to develop chemistry with his new teammates before the start of the 2023-24 season.

As of right now, Porzingis appears to be on track to be cleared for all basketball activities by the end of September and barring some unforeseen setback, Kristaps will be ready for the Celtics' opening game in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on October 25.