Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin is currently an unrestricted free agent, as his one-year contract with the Boston Celtics is officially up.

Although the Celtics haven't brought him back, a potential return is still possible with Boston's two open roster spots. Griffin, who's been in Beantown for less than a year, had nothing but great things to say about his time on the Green Team, per Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast.

“Boston is unbelievable,” he said. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston, was like one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible.”

Griffin's praise didn't end there, though. He also complimented his teammates and specifically shouted out Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“The players on that team are just like such a great group of guys,” he added. “Like a guy like Jayson Tatum, he's a legit superstar. And he's just so humble and talks to everybody on the team and talks to the whole staff.”

No matter where Griffin ends up, Celtics fans can remember his tenure fondly. While the forward only averaged 13.9 minutes per game last season, he was a positive presence in the locker room and a reliable defender off the bench.

If he's willing to take somewhat of a discount deal with the C's, perhaps he'll be back for the upcoming 2o23-24 season. However, Boston is reportedly eyeing other free agents to fill its two vacancies. 2020 Bubble standout T.J. Warren and former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens are planning to meet with the Celtics this week, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Warren and Stevens are both younger than Griffin, who's 34 years old and no longer in his prime. Therefore, if Warren and Stevens are asking for too much money, perhaps Blake Griffin will be back in green soon at a bargain.