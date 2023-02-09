With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leaving the Brooklyn Nets for separate destinations, many would not expect the duo to reunited during their careers. However, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving had a lot of interest in going to Phoenix, and it could be something that happens down the line.

“If you think this is over, it ain’t over,” Windhorst said, via RealGM. “Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that.”

The Suns will be over the salary cap this summer, and would need the Dallas Mavericks to engage in a sign-and-trade for Irving to go to Phoenix, according to RealGM.

There are a couple of other moves that could help the Kyrie to Phoenix move happen. The Suns have reportedly explored moving on from Chris Paul, and the future of Deandre Ayton is in question. Chris Paul’s game has fallen off a bit this year, and Deandre Ayton signed an offer sheet as a restricted free agent with the Indiana Pacers over the summer, which the Suns matched.

Kevin Durant signed a four-year contract with an average salary of about $48.5 million a year, so he is locked in with the Suns, which was his desired destination prior to being traded.

Kyrie Irving is on the last year of his four-year contract with about a $34.1 million average yearly salary. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Dallas Mavericks will likely try to retain him, but ultimately Irving has control of where he ends up for next season.

The duo of Irving and Durant did not work out in Brooklyn, and we might be seeing them run it back in Phoenix next year.