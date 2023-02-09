Just a week ago, the Brooklyn Nets still had the combo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, arguably the best 1-2 punch in the entire NBA. That’s a thing of the past now, with the Nets sending Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in deals that happened just a few days apart from each other.

With both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant no longer in Brooklyn, it’s only a matter of time before we hear interesting quotes from the two about their time with the Nets. Irving had already started it when he spoke about Durant’s trade to the Suns.

“I’m just glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving said following the Mavss’ road win versus the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night about the shocking trade that shifts the balance of power in the Western Conference.

Despite previous speculations that Kevin Durant wouldn’t ask the Nets for a trade after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Mavs, the Nets still pulled the trigger to part ways with the superstar forward. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Durant let the Nets know of his desire to be traded to the Suns, and that’s exactly where he will be opening the next chapter of his NBA career.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in his debut for the Mavs, making nine of his 17 attempts from the floor while also coming up with five assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes of action as the Mavs took down the Clippers, 110-104. He can look forward to playing alongside Luka Doncic for the first time when the Mavs play the Sacramento Kings on the road this coming Friday.