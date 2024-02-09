Will Bruce Brown stick with the Raptors next season?

Every NBA trade deadline several players are expected to be moved but ultimately remain with their current teams. Bruce Brown was one of those players this year as the Toronto Raptors swingman stayed with the Raptors despite being heavily involved in trade rumors with multiple teams.

After being part of the package that landed the Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam, Brown himself anticipated a trade away from Toronto. However, Thursday's deadline came and went and his future with the Raptors remains in limbo. Several factors will impact where Brown plays next season, including the team option in his contract that has yet to be triggered by the Raptors.

If picked up, Brown would be owed $23 million next season, though the Raptors would almost certainly look for another trade if they decided to exercise Brown's option. Toronto has until June 29, three days after the NBA Draft, to decline or accept Brown's option.

Brown's future will be on hold until that decision is made, but that leads to the question of which teams will be interested in the 27-year-old this offseason, regardless if it'll have to trade for Brown or approach him in free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were two teams who expressed interest in Brown last offseason before he signed with the Pacers. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports says that the Knicks will likely be out on him after the moves they made this week.

The Denver Nuggets, with whom Brown won a championship last season, are again a team to watch as they could be interested in a reunion.

It has to be a tough spot to be in as a player knowing you'll likely be moved from the team you're currently playing for. Such is Bruce Brown's reality for the next two months though as his NBA future remains a mystery.