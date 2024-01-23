Will Bruce Brown reunite with the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets are having a stellar 2023-24 season. The Nuggets are 30-14 and sit third in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, the team is caught in NBA trade rumors. Denver could have a reunion with Pacers-turned-Raptors forward Bruce Brown.

The latest NBA rumors suggest Denver retains interest in former forward Bruce Brown

Brown played an integral role in Denver's 2023 NBA Finals run. During the regular season, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He was a Swiss Army knife for the Nuggets and had a breakout game during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which helped propel the team to victory.

However, the productive forward left Denver and inked a lucrative contract with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana then traded him to the Raptors in the middle of the season. Still, the Nuggets are interested in bringing Brown back to the team, per ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel.

While Denver would benefit from Brown's services, his contract is the major issue keeping the team from fully pursuing him. He is making an annual salary of $22 million. As a result, the Nuggets would have to part ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Aaron Gordon to bring him back.

Gordon and Caldwell-Pope are vital to Denver's success, so it is unlikely the team will make room to bring Brown back. Still, there is a chance he could return to the team once his contract is up if he is willing to take a pay cut.

In the meantime, the Nuggets will continue their march on the Western Conference as look to win another title in 2024.