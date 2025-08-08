The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a series to the St Louis Cardinals by dropping the rubber game on Wednesday. The one game they won was thanks in part to Mookie Betts, who got an ovation from the Dodgers fans amid his tough season. He racked up three hits in the 12-6 win on Tuesday and spoke about the ovation after the game.

Mookie Betts on the ovation he received from Dodgers fans: "It's been a beautiful thing. Thank you to all the Dodger fans. It's super special. It's the first time I've ever gotten anything like that. If I'm in this situation, I know Dodger Stadium is behind me." pic.twitter.com/qm0OlwVz01 — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) August 6, 2025

It's been a beautiful thing. Thank you to all the Dodger fans. It's super special. It's the first time I've ever gotten anything like that. Obviously, I would prefer not to. But, if I'm in this situation, I know Dodger Stadium is behind me,” Betts told reporters.

Betts has been uncharacteristically poor this season, with a .236 batting average and .670 OPS. He has been solid at shortstop this year, playing 103 games at the position. Despite the solid defense and the NL West lead, Betts is not having the season he expects to have.

The Dodgers have felt Betts' poor play recently, as they are 10-17 since July 4 and are just two games ahead of the San Diego Padres. Despite Shohei Ohtani crushing it offensively and Will Smith leading the NL in batting average, the Dodgers are not the powerhouse everyone assumed they would be.

Mookie Betts must deliver for the Dodgers to succeed

The Dodgers still are a near-lock to make the playoffs and could win the division even with their recent slump. But if they are going to repeat as champions, Betts and Freddie Freeman both need to kick it into gear down the stretch.

Freeman had a .517 OPS in the final 28 games before the All-Star Break, limping to a much-needed rest. In the 18 games since, he has been much better, with a .968 OPS. The Dodgers have not gotten all of their Hall of Famers clicking at the same time, which they may need to win the World Series.

The Dodgers have dealt with incredible pitching injuries once again this year. Blake Snell went months between starts, Clayton Kershaw is not what he once was, and Roki Sasaki has only made eight starts. Their bullpen has been crushed as well, with Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates on the injured list. They could both be coming back before the end of August.

The Dodgers have the Padres nipping at their heels after a very active deadline for San Diego. Can they get a great stretch run from Betts to win the division?