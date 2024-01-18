Recent trade rumors suggest the Knicks are highly interested in Bruce Brown with the Raptors.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the rumor mill is in full swing. After the Toronto Raptors dealt Pascal Siakam away for a haul, it sounds like the New York Knicks are interested in conducting a deal of their own. As it turns out, Bruce Brown may not stay in Toronto for much longer.

During the offseason, the Knicks reportedly wanted to sign Brown, however, they couldn't match the offer the Indiana Pacers made at the time, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Now, after Bruce Brown was traded to the Raptors, New York might try to acquire the six-year veteran.

“The Pacers traded Bruce Brown to Toronto as part of the Siakam deal. The Knicks, as reported in late June, had significant interest in Brown during [the] 2023 free agency. New York couldn’t match the deal Brown received from the Pacers (two years, $45 million).”

Considering the Knicks expressed interest in Brown, rumors claim the Knicks would be interested in acquiring him if the Raptors make him available.

“If the Raptors make him available, there is significant internal support within the Knicks to pursue Brown.”

The Knicks have already made a big move with Toronto earlier in the season. They acquired OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa in a package. So, both teams are already familiar with each other in trade talks.

This is definitely something to keep an eye on. The Raptors are trying to acquire as many future assets as possible. So, it's not a crazy idea for Toronto to keep conducting trades before the deadline. But if the Knicks are truly interested in Bruce Brown, other teams will be too. So, we could have a little bidding war in the coming weeks. Until then, these are no more than just rumors.