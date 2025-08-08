In Madden 26, you can showboat on your way to the end zone with using various hilarious run animations. While these animations are fun, they also pose a major risk, and should be used with caution. But that doesn't seem to stop players from using it anyway. However, not everyone know how to showboat and brag to their friends. Therefore, we created this guide in hopes of showing you how to Showboat in Madden 26.

How Do You Showboat in Madden 26?

To Showboat in Madden 26, you just need to hold the following buttons while running with a player:

PlayStation – R2, L2 +X

– R2, L2 +X Xbox – RT,LT, + A

Letting go of L2/LT, R2/RT, and X/A, you'll stop the showboating animation immediately. So if you see a defender getting too close for comfort, stop showboating to resume your normal run.

Players can technically showboat at any time when running the ball in their possession. You can be in the open field, or even when defenders are nearby. However, showboating comes with a risk that could hurt your team, as well as your player.

Whenever you showboat, you greatly increase the chance of fumbling the ball if you get tackled. This often results in fumble recoveries from the defense, or a touchback to give the opponent decent field position. Furthermore, your player slows down while showboating, making it easy for defenders to catch up.

Additionally, Showboating can lead to injury. With Wear & Tear, every hit you take has an impact on your player's health. So if you want to keep your stars healthy, you'll know not to play recklessly with them. So when exactly would you use this feature?

Technically, there's no reason to showboat in Madden, ever. Most players tend to do it for bragging rights. But if you really want to do it, try doing it in an open field with no defenders nearby. If you know for certain you're going to the end zone, feel free to showboat and celebrate as you put six on the board.

Furthermore, we only recommend showboating with fast players. Someone like Jameson Williams (99 speed, 98 agility) makes for a great player to use this with comfortably, as does anyone with high attributes in those areas. But try not to showboat often with Tight Ends, Fullbacks, or slow QBs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.