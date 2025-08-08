Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces a possible suspension over a reckless driving incident in 2024. With the suspension yet to be announced, it appears the franchise already has a good idea of how long Rice will be out for in the 2025-26 season.

Reports indicate that the Chiefs are expecting Rice to serve a four to six-game suspension, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer indicates that Kansas City is fully prepared to begin the season without Rashee Rice on the field.

“The Chiefs are expecting a suspension of Rice in the neighborhood of four to six games, and are ready for it, with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Jalen Royals (who, like Rice, is a bigger inside receiver) prepared to man the slot if need be.”

Rice, who is 25 years old, was allegedly involved in a car crash on a Dallas highway that caused injuries to other individuals. The former second-round pick was charged with eight felonies, one of which was aggravated assault.

The injured persons took Rashee Rice to civil court, where the Chiefs' wide receiver agreed to pay one of the victims $1.086 million as a settlement. Since then, the legal case against Rice has closed and he was sentenced to 30 days in jail over a five-year probationary period. All that's left now is the suspension the NFL has yet to announce.

Last season, Rice only played in four games with the Chiefs before suffering a knee injury in the 17-10 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn't injure his ACL, though, as he instead suffered a tear in his lateral collateral ligament and posterolateral corner of his right knee. Rashee Rice underwent surgery to repaire his knee and is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

With the new season right around the corner, the league should announce Rice's suspension length at any moment. Until then, the Chiefs will prepare for its preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.