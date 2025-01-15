NBA fans love drama, and disgruntled Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is the player everyone is watching. After disparaging comments about his time in Miami, Butler will return to action for the Heat against the Denver Nuggets. Although it's been reported that Butler will be locked in if not traded, many still wonder what will happen next. Will things remain awkward and continue to fracture? Or will Butler and the Heat mend fences and turn around their season?

Regardless, with less than a month to go until the annual NBA trade deadline, rumors about Butler will continue to ramp up. Until Butler says he's happy in Miami, contending teams like the Milwaukee Bucks will be linked to him. This flies in the face of rumors that the Bucks were told in the past not to go after Butler. So, if Butler isn't opposed to Milwaukee long-term, it would be remiss of them not to go after Butler.

Unfortunately, a move that would have Butler join the Bucks seems easier said than done. However, it isn't impossible, either. Here's how Milwaukee can bring Butler, a former Marquette legend, home to help win an NBA title.

How the Bucks can navigate a trade to land Jimmy Butler

Milwaukee is currently over the first and second aprons above the luxury tax, significantly hampering its ability to acquire players via trade. For one, since it is $17.3 million above the first apron, it cannot send out more money than it takes back in a trade. Being above the second apron means that the Bucks cannot immediately aggregate players’ salaries to equal incoming money.

So, despite Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez's salaries matching what Butler brings home, a trade won't work. The same goes for a straight-up swap between Milwaukee and Miami that would send Damian Lillard to the Heat for Butler. The same goes for combining Lillard with Marjon Beauchamp, which would be more than what Butler currently makes.

Since Milwaukee can’t aggregate players together to get to the $48.8 million, they’d have to deal away to acquire Butler. That would mean the Bucks have to consider if shedding what little depth they have to acquire Butler is worth it.

One move would be sending Pat Connaughton to a team for a heavily-protected draft pick. Shedding Connaughton's $9.4 million would get the Bucks out of the second apron and let them aggregate salaries together. So, in theory, it would cost Milwaukee Connaughton, Middleton, and Lopez to land Butler. But, again, the Bucks must determine if the juice is worth the squeeze to land Butler. Milwaukee's path to winning the title becomes more apparent if they do.