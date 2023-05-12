Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Phoenix Suns season came to an end on Thursday as the Denver Nuggets eliminated them from the playoffs. As a result, Deandre Ayton’s name is circulating even more among trade circles. One team that makes sense for Ayton is the Chicago Bulls, although it will depend on how the NBA Draft Lottery shakes out, one NBA GM told Sean Deveney of Heavy.

“It is a tough market for trading centers, though. They are about to find that out. The team that might be the most interesting getting into that mix is Chicago, and I’ve heard he’s on the list, at least. Lot still depends on the (draft) lottery.”

Ayton’s last couple of seasons with the Suns has been a bit of a roller coaster ride. This past offseason, the Indiana Pacers signed him to a hefty offer sheet before the Suns ended up matching the offer.

As far as a Deandre Ayton trade goes, that same NBA GM mentions it’s a high possibility: “It’s almost certain they will look into trading him…Deandre has butted heads with Monty (Williams). But he can be a great player, still, it just needs to be somewhere else.”

From the Bulls’ perspective, Nikola Vucevic is a free agent this summer, so making a run at Ayton makes too much sense for the Bulls. On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan would likely be a trade candidate if they were to aim for an Ayton deal.

Nonetheless, it will be a long offseason, and the Phoenix Suns are one team that could make some major changes after an early exit in the NBA Playoffs.