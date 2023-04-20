The Chicago Bulls will have two options moving forward.

They can either press forward with their current group, continuing to build around the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Or, in light of Lonzo Ball possibly suffering a career-ending injury, they can make a short-term sacrifice in an effort to transform it into a long-term gain.

With the 33-year-old DeRozan entering the final season of his contract in 2023-24, that decision should be a lot easier. Especially with guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu entering restricted free agency this offseason.

That being said, this offseason, the Bulls should consider trades that both involve DeRozan and those that don’t.

4 early trade targets for Bulls in 2023 NBA offseason

This is a choice that would require the Chicago Bulls to trade DeMar DeRozan.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris may seem like an odd choice considering the simple fact that DeRozan is the better player.

However, Harris is a player that has averaged up to 20 points per game and is a much more proven shooter than DeRozan is. Both of these facts, along with him being a true combo forward that can mesh with and complement Patrick Williams, make him a viable option for DeRozan.

However, because Harris makes about $10 million more than DeRozan and the Sixers are at risk of losing James Harden in the impending future, they may have interest in taking Lonzo Balls contract off of the Bulls’ hands as well.

Whether or not the Bulls would be better or worse off in the short-term, considering Harris is a better 3-point threat and defender than DeRozan, is debatable. However, they’ll definitely be better off for the long-term.

With $40 million off the books heading into the 2024-25 season, they’ll have $97 million in cap space that summer.

There are always a few players waiting to fix up The House That Jordan Built.

A few may even want to team up to do it.

After all, that’s a large part of what brought Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

T.J. McConnell (and/or Buddy Hield)

If the Chicago Bulls want a starting point guard that’s an even better defender than Alex Caruso or Patrick Beverley, Indiana Pacers veteran T.J. McConnell is their man.

McConnell, who averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 assists per game last season, shot 55.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range last season.

With the Pacers having multiple players capable of being a starting point guard for them next season, a (protected) first-round pick may be enough to pry him away from Indiana.

However, if they also wanted to get a sharpshooter in Buddy Hield, they may have to trade DeMar DeRozan. While Hield would likely come off the bench, the firepower — particularly from outside — that the Bulls would have between Hield and Zach LaVine would be worth it all.

Especially with McConnell in the mix as well, potentially carrying over his momentum from the 2022-23 season.

Hield averaged 16.8 points per game last season, shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range on 8.5 attempts per game.

The Portland Trail Blazers would set the NBA world on fire by pairing DeMar DeRozan with Damian Lillard, even at the expense of the promising young Anfernee Simons (which is why the Bulls would also need to sweeten the deal with a protected first-round pick).

However, the Blazers add a starting point guard with tantalizing playmaking potential and the ability to grow beside star Zach LaVine. Simons and LaVine would be a tough tandem to defend, both capable of lighting defenses up from deep or getting to the rim at will.

Defensively, there are going to be concerns for Chicago’s backcourt.

However, by playing an aggressive defense that attempted to generate a high number of turnovers, the Bulls may be able to turn the tides on their opponents by converting defense to offense and getting out in transition.

Frankly, while there are a few trades the Bulls could explore making this offseason, this might be one of the deals that they really do make.

Especially with Lillard’s comments towards the end of the season and the growth of rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe.